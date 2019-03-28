Rev. Dennis H. Kesler (03-26-19)

The Rev. Dennis H. Kesler went to be with the Lord peacefully in his home on March 26, 2019, in Athens, at the age of 91.
The Rev. Kesler is survived by his wife, Frances Huff Kesler; children, Clarke Kesler, Martha Hulsey, Carol Strangway, Phillip Kesler and Mary Hix; as well as loving in-laws; 12 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.
Born the ninth child of 11 children, the Rev. Dennis was born on February 27, 1928, in Madison County, to the Rev. Dennis H. Kesler Sr. and Mamie Pritchett Kesler. He is survived by his only remaining sibling, his beloved sister Mary Sapp. He married the love of his life, Frances Kesler, on August 12, 1950. The couple reared five children, raising them up in the church and the things of God, and creating a legacy of faith for the generations that follow.
The Rev. Kesler pastored in the greater Athens area for more the 54 years, including time at The Jefferson C.H. Church, The Nicholson C.H. Church and New Hope C.H. Church near Royston.
Funeral: Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 2 p.m. at The Jefferson Church with the Revs. Morris Sapp, J.D. Sosebee, Nick Dalton and Rodney Kesler officiating the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Reverend Dennis Kesler’s life. Burial to follow in the Nicholson Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Friday, March 29, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at The Jefferson Church.
The family would like to thank the many friends and family who have visited and cared for their beloved father and grandfather over the past several years.
In charge of arrangements: Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467.
Online condolences may be shared at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
