Rebecca Hardigree (03-27-19)

Rebecca Hardigree, 74, of Dacula, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.
She is survived by her children, Joseph Allen (Cindy) Hardigree and Lisa (Jeff) Pittman; grandchildren, Derek Hendrick, Adam Hendrick and Will Hardigree; sister, Jan (Lamar) Bullock; sister-in-law, Linda Hardigree; and good friend, Richard Anderson; as well as many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, Hayward A. Hardigree; brothers, David Nash and Allen Nash; sister, Donna Nash Burrell; and grandson, Kyle Gresham.
Rebecca worked for the IRS before retiring after 25 years of service. She then went on to drive school buses for another 15 years. Rebecca had a love and a passion for animals. She was a member of Union Grove Baptist Church. Rebecca was a devoted and dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother, whose grandchildren meant the world to her and held a special place in her heart.
Memorial service honoring the life of Rebecca: Saturday, March 30, 2019, at noon at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, March 30, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at noon.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to The Alzheimer’s Association.
Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.
Entrusted with arrangements: Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, “A Family Company” 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, 770-963-2411.
