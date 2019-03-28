Toddler reunited with mother, father on the run

UPDATED
A one-year-old child was reunited with her mother Thursday evening after the father refused to drop the child off at the mother’s residence in Arcade early Thursday morning around 2 a.m.
The child, Baylee Sue Peeples, was found safe at her grandmother’s residence in Gwinnett County and was taken back to Arcade after being checked by agents from the Department of Children and Family Services. The child was initially believed to be in grave danger when a statewide Amber Alert was issued by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation around 6 a.m.
The father, Robert “Joey” Peeples, 39, had previously been arrested in in multiple Atlanta area counties and he’s also made threats to the mother of the child, Tiffany Aycock.
Arcade Police Chief Randy Williams thanked Peeples for dropping the child off at a grandparents residence and publicly asked him to return to Arcade to give his side of the story.
According to Aycock, Peeples was supposed to drop off the child at the grandmother’s residence and the two began arguing. He reportedly told her to get in his vehicle or else she wasn’t going to see the child again. Aycock refused and went to grab the child, but Peeples drove off, allegedly striking Aycock with the vehicle in the process.
Peeples is facing charges of aggravated assault and kidnapping.
