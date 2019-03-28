Man gets 25 years probation for battery

A Hull man was sentenced to 25 years of probation on battery charge
Joshua William Alewine was sentenced recently by Judge Jeff Malcom in Madison County Superior Court to serve 25 years of probation and pay $2,000 in fines on charges of aggravated battery and obstruction of an officer. Charges of willful interference with EMS and another charge of obstruction of law enforcement were dismissed.
In another case, Michael Jerome Prophett, also of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Lauren A. Watson to serve 20 years, with the first three years to be served in confinement, on charges of aggravated assault and battery family violence (second offense). Charges of terroristic threats and acts, obstruction of officers and two counts of cruelty to children were dismissed.
Other recent court action included:
•Richard Dwayne Flanagan, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve 30 days for violating a family violence order.
•Mitchell David Brooks, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve six years of probation and pay a $2,500 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Charges of sale of methamphetamine, and use of communication facility in the commission of a felony were dismissed.
•Scott Robert Parsons, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 10 years, with the first year in confinement and the remainder on probation, on charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, DUI/drugs, possession of drug-related objects, obstruction of an officer and reckless driving.
•Joseph Michael Roberts, of Commerce, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 12 months of probation and pay $500 in fines on charges of drugs not in original container (reduced from possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance) and weaving over roadway Charges of DUI/drugs and no proof of insurance were dismissed.
•Jeffrey Lee Tittle, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve three years of probation on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•Jimmy A. Anthony, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve four years, with the first 30 days to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation and to pay a $300 fine on charges of possession of methamphetamine and DUI/less safe drugs. Charges of open container, tail light violation and tire requirements were dismissed.
•Daniel Craig Vandeford, of Nicholson, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve 10 years, with the first three years served in confinement and the remainder on probation and to pay a $1,000 fine on charges of hijacking a motor vehicle (second degree, reduced from first degree). Charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault were dismissed.
•Nicole Marie Golden, of Winder, had her charges of theft by taking (two counts) and financial transaction card fraud dismissed by Judge Chris Phelps as part of a negotiated resolution with other charges.
•James Terrell Burns, of Hull had his charge of possession of cocaine dismissed by Judge Watson because evidence suppressed by the court pursuant to a motion to suppress make it impossible to proceed forward with prosecution in this matter.
•Cameron Joel Stockton, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve three years of probation and pay a $1,500 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
•Ellen Elizabeth Colton-Norveisas, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve three years of probation and pay $2,000 in fines on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance. A charge of possession of drug-related objects was dismissed.
•John Davis Gilham, of Stephens, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve five years of probation and pay a $1,000 fine on a charge of terroristic threats (reduced from aggravated assault).
•Leighanna Marie Reeves, of Alto was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve three years of probation and pay a $1,000 fine on a charge of possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance.
•Terry Lynn Langford, of Winterville, had his charges moved to the dead docket by Judge Watson because the case will be dismissed by June 11, 2019 if the defendant is not arrested by that date.
•Joel Gregory Phelps, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 10 years, with the first five years to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation and to pay a $500 fine on charges of second degree burglary, entering auto and theft by taking.
