Madison County BOC to meet April 1

The Madison County Board of Commissioners will hold its monthly agenda-setting meeting at 6 p.m., Monday, April 1, in the county government complex.
Agenda items include:
•proclamation naming April as “Donate Life” month
•Business involving guests: Irene Cheyne, Georgia Department of Behavioral and Development Disabilities
•Hearing and Actions on Rezone Matters, Special Use Permits, Etc. (Linda Fortson and Lamar Hughston)
•Terry and Genell Powers are requesting to rezone their 8.28 acre property from A-2 to R-R to give 2 acres to their daughter for a home site. The property is located on Colbert Danielsville Road on Map 70
Parcel 5 in District 5
•Roger and Starla Fleeman are requesting to rezone their 3.95 acre property from A-2 to R-1 to give 1.5 acres to their daughter for a home site. The property is located on Human Road on Map 91 Parcel 27 in District 4
•Wesley Anglin is requesting to rezone a portion of his 1.13-acre property from R-R to A-2. The A2 portion will be combined with adjoining property. The property is located on Paoli Road on Map 110 Parcel 9 in District 4
•Wesley Anglin is requesting to rezone a portion of his 13.67 acre property from A-2 to R-R to be combined with his adjoining property. The property is located on Paoli Road on Map 110 Parcel 8 in District 4
•Tom Munro is requesting to rezone approximately 10 acres of his 13.77-acre property from B to R-2 for future duplexes. The property is located on Mill Creek Drive on Map 46 Parcel 52-G in District 3
•Statements and remarks from citizens on an agenda item
•Discuss 2019 LMIG bids
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Closed session to discuss land acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation (if needed)
