Lee Malcom, 82, of Hoschton, died March 28, 2019.
Mr. Malcom was born June 14, 1936 in Statham, to the late Billy and Annebell Westmoreland Malcom. He was a member of Peoples Baptist Church, Jefferson, and enjoyed woodworking.
Surviving are sister, Rachel Everett of Winder; and several nieces and nephews.
Family to receive friends: Friday, March 29, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Albert Whitlock officiating. Interment to follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 1832 Pleasant Hill Rd., Duluth.
In charge of arrangements: Carter Funeral Home of Winder. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Lee Malcom (03-28-19)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry