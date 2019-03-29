Lee Malcom (03-28-19)

Friday, March 29. 2019
Lee Malcom, 82, of Hoschton, died March 28, 2019.

Mr. Malcom was born June 14, 1936 in Statham, to the late Billy and Annebell Westmoreland Malcom. He was a member of Peoples Baptist Church, Jefferson, and enjoyed woodworking.

Surviving are sister, Rachel Everett of Winder; and several nieces and nephews.

Family to receive friends: Friday, March 29, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Funeral service: Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Albert Whitlock officiating. Interment to follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 1832 Pleasant Hill Rd., Duluth.

In charge of arrangements: Carter Funeral Home of Winder. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
