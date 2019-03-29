Walter Kenneth Gunnels, 89, of 895 Poss Rd., Comer, passed away March 27, 2019, at Piedmont Hospital due to injuries sustained in a car accident. The son of the late George Euel and Maude Irene Gunnels. He was preceded in death by his sister Mildred Webb and his brothers Grady Gunnels, Troy Gunnels, J.D. Gunnels and Jimmy Gunnels.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Charlotte Dean Gunnels; daughter, Kelly Gunnels Hennie; and granddaughter, Hayden Marie Gunnels Hennie all of the home; son, Timothy Jason Gunnels of Athens; and one brother, Bobby Gunnels. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews in the Gunnels and Dean Family who have treasured memories of their Uncle Kenny.
Walter was of the Baptist faith. He retired from the Lakewood General Motors plant in 1984. He was a loyal and active member of the United Auto Workers (UAW) local number 34. He will be remembered fondly by his union brothers and sisters. Walter’s love of cars and trucks and driving made working at General Motors the perfect career for him. He was a people person and enjoyed meeting and getting to know people so after his retirement he worked various jobs to stay active and involved.
His wishes were to have a very simple and quiet funeral. The family will be receiving any family and friends that would like to come by and remember Walter at their home at 895 Poss Rd. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 2-4 p.m.
A graveside service will be held at Meadow Baptist church for the family on Sunday, March 31, 2019.
In charge of arrangements: Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville. www.lordandstephens.com
Walter Kenneth Gunnels (03-27-19)
