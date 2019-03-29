Bridges: A meeting of the minds of the greatest football coaches

Items from my sports reporter’s notebook as we welcome spring for another year:
The recent pro day at the University of Alabama saw a gathering of perhaps the two most successful coaches at the collegiate and professional levels.
Alabama coach Nick Saban and New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick (sporting an Alabama sweatshirt no less) were watching the Crimson Tide players try to impress NFL scouts for the upcoming draft. No doubt many of them have and will.
Saban and Belichick have actually coached together. Saban was the defensive coordinator for Belichick when he was the head coach of the Cleveland Browns. One can only imagine how much midnight oil those two burned in preparation for opponents.
Despite now being considered the greatest college head coach of all time, Saban’s tenure as a professional head football coach was not as successful. His two-year stint with the Miami Dolphins ended with him saying one day he was not leaving for Alabama and the next day being shown on television stepping off a private plane to be introduced as the new Crimson Tide head coach.
While that has become largely a footnote now due to Saban’s mega success at Alabama, he took heavy criticism for it at the time as someone whose word meant nothing. Reports indicated Saban was something of a tyrant to work for and office employees of the Dolphins would purposely avoid him.
In a somewhat hilarious NFL Films production, the Miami Dolphins’ radio announcer went as far as to say if Saban walked in the door at that moment he would stand up and fight him.
Through the years there has been talk about how Belichick would do as a college coach. Just as it is typically tough for a college head coach to be successful in the pros, a coach from the NFL (or other professional leagues through the years) has not really done as well in college.
One University of Georgia fanatic, who is the co-host of an afternoon sports talk show out of Athens, even had the nerve once to say Kirby Smart is a better coach than Belichick. The host, who long ago lost any touch he may have had with reality, said he would “allow” Belichick to work in the film room for UGA but not be the head coach.
It’s doubtful Belichick will ever be a college head coach but it would be interesting to see how it might play out. Likewise, many believe if Drew Brees had signed with the Dolphins like Saban had wanted (an injury prevented the team from signing him) that the history of both Miami and Alabama would be radically different today.
Signs of spring
The recent blue sky and warmer afternoon temperatures are great signs that another Atlanta Braves season is upon us.
After getting back the postseason a year ago, the Braves, on paper at least, have the potential for a deeper run in the playoffs this time around.
Look for the Braves to once again qualify for the playoffs and perhaps, just perhaps, make it to the World Series.
SEC football 2019
While many are automatically penciling in Georgia as the SEC East champion once again for the upcoming season, two teams are set to present legitimate challenges.
Both Florida and Tennessee show every indication of being contenders for the East as well. While Tennessee may still be a season away from fighting for the crown, the Florida Gators are primed for the challenge this fall.
Dan Mullen is considered by many (this writer included) as the second best head coach in the SEC behind only Nick Saban.
The end of the 2018 season ended on a down note for Georgia.
The Bulldogs let the SEC title game slip through their fingers and then showed no interest in being in their bowl game against Texas.
UGA had better not overlook Florida and Tennessee this upcoming season. If it does the honeymoon may quickly come to an abrupt end for Smart.
In many ways the last two games of the 2018 season have already started it with this often out-of-touch fan base.
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former sports editor for the Barrow News-Journal. He is a two-time winner of the Furman Bisher Sweepstakes Award for excellence in sports journalism. You can send comments about this column to pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
Bridges: A meeting of the minds of the greatest football coaches
