BASEBALL: Eagles earn first region sweep in program history

The East Jackson baseball team set a school record for wins last year. Not to be outdone, this year’s team earned a piece of history, too.
The Eagles secured the program’s first-ever three-game sweep in a region series by winning both ends of a doubleheader against Franklin County Friday at home. East Jackson rallied to win the opener 7-4 and outslugged the Lions 10-8 in the nightcap.
“A sweep of this series is huge — it’s huge,” said East Jackson coach Tedd Sims, whose team opened the series Tuesday with a 1-0 win.
The victories moved the Eagles to 9-8 on the season, 4-5 in Region 8-AAA play and into fourth place in the region standings.
Heading into Friday, Sims was prepared to use all his top arms for this pivotal region doubleheader — and did.
Josh Compton started the first game and Caleb Adair started the second game, while Cole Sealey made relief appearances in both games. Halton Hardy, who pitched 10 innings in this series, threw the final three frames of the night cap.
Sims said the stakes of the doubleheader demanded all those pitchers throw.
“We had to have these two games,” Sims said. “These two games were the determining factor on what we do later on in late April and early May. We’ve got a legit possibility of making the playoffs.”
The Eagles didn’t let a deficit in the first game faze them.
East Jackson trailed 4-2 in the third inning before scoring five unanswered runs for the win.
Adair, who went 7-for-7 on the night, was 4-for-4 with an RBI in the first game, while Sealey was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Compton went 2-for-3.
Compton went 5 1/3 innings for the win, allowing six hits, four earned runs and five walks. He struck out four batters.
Sealey came on and earned the save, throwing one and two-thirds innings without allowing a base runner in his first appearance since injuring his arm Feb. 27 against Cherokee Bluff.
“He threw a bullpen (session) Wednesday,” Sims said. “He came to me and said, ‘Can I throw?’ I didn’t want to start him tonight … I had him on a strict (pitch) count. It was just a phenomenal job.”
In the second game, East Jackson jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the second inning and held on for the 10-8 win. Franklin County rallied to within 6-5 in the top of the fourth, but East Jackson answered with three insurance runs in the bottom half of the inning, including an RBI double from Adair.
“Every bell that rang, we answered … Just the tenacity of the kids tonight was unbelievable,” Sims said.
The coach pointed to a momentum swing early.
Franklin County took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first and put runners on first and third with two outs. But catcher Jake Varner threw out a runner trying to steal second, ending the inning.
“That’s a huge momentum builder,” Sims said, “and I have all the confidence in the world in Jake Varner to throw that ball and make a play.”
East Jackson then posted five runs in the bottom of the first inning, which included RBI singles from Sealey, Compton and Pursley.
“People don’t believe it, but baseball is a game of momentum,” Sims said, “and I’m a huge believer in when you get that momentum, you can’t give it up. And we gave it up a lot tonight, but when we gave it up, we took it right back.”
Adair went 3-for-3 with an RBI in the second game, while Sealey was 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs. Compton (2-for-3, RBI) and Josiah Stansell (2-for-3) also had multi-hit games in the nightcap.
Adair earned the win, throwing the first three innings, allowing five hits and four earned runs. He gave way to Sealey, who allowed a run in the fourth inning. Hardy threw the final three innings for the save, surrendering five hits and three runs, though none were earned. He didn’t allow an earned run in the series while striking out 14 batters.
With Friday’s wins, the Eagles have won four of their last five games and stand a game over .500 overall with the regular season more than halfway complete. The Eagles have region series against Jefferson (April 2, April 5 doubleheader), Morgan County (April 9, April 12 doubleheader) and Monroe Area (April 16, April 19 doubleheader) remaining as they try to qualify for a playoff spot.
“It’s so exciting,” Sims said. “It’s so exciting, the process, trusting the process, believing in ourselves. It’s just huge.”
BASEBALL: Eagles earn first region sweep in program history
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry