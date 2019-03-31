Hazel Fowler Gee (03-27-19)

Hazel Fowler Gee, of Jefferson, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.
Mrs. Gee was born in Pendergrass on April 29, 1928, to the late Arlie and Leila Gee Fowler. Mrs. Gee graduated from Athens Business College and went to work for Travelers' Insurance in Atlanta, where she shared an apartment in Atlanta with three other young women.
In 1950, she married Calvin Gee. They lived in Pendergrass and were active members of Pendergrass Baptist Church, where they worked with youth. About 1965, they moved to Snellville, where they joined First Baptist Church of Snellville.
Until the early 1970s, Mrs. Gee worked for several businesses, including Smith Bridges in Pendergrass and Gwinnett County Farm Bureau in Lawrenceville. She was also a homemaker, a member of the Snellville Lions' Club, Snellville Eastern Star, an honorary member of Jefferson Lions' Club and Pendergrass Baptist Church.
Mrs. Gee was receded in death by her husband, Calvin Gee; daughter, Ginger Gee; sister, Allene Fowler Cruce (Mrs. Broughton); and brother, E.L. Fowler (husband of Lucille).
Survivors include her daughter, Deborah Langley and her husband Richard, of Jefferson; Jeff Gee and his wife, Karen, of Kingwood, Texas; grandsons, Greg Logan of Atlanta, Any Logan and his wife Mandi, of Loganville, Sam Gee and his wife, Kendra, of Dallas, Texas, David Gee of Kingwood; and great-granddaughters, Shelby Logan and Anslee Logan.
Mrs. Gee was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be missed by many other family members and friends.
Visitation was at Evans Funeral Home on Saturday, March 30, form 2-5 p.m.
On March 31, at 1:30 p.m. Mrs. Gee will lie state at Pendergrass Baptist Church. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Randall Hulsey officiating.
Mrs. Gee will be buried in the Pendergrass Baptist Church Cemetery.
In honor of Mrs. Gee, please make donations to Pendergrass Baptist Church, 105 Church St., Pendergrass, GA 30567; St. Mary's hospice, P.O. Box 6588, Athens, GA 30604; or the charity of your choice.
"Fear not, stand firm and see the salvation of the Lord," Exodus 14:13
Hazel Fowler Gee (03-27-19)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry