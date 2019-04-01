BOC turns down alcohol license for Hull store

Madison County commissioners once again turned down a beer-and-wine license request Monday for Kwik Chek at the corner of Hwy. 29 and Glenn Carrie Road in Hull.
The store was once owned by Mohammad Shafiq, but due to legal troubles, Shafiq no longer qualifies for a beer-and-wine license in the county. Shafiq was sentenced in 2015 to 10 years probation on election fraud charges. He was indicted on Jan. 10 of this year on commercial gambling charges related to a 2017 arrest.
The store’s ownership has changed hands in recent years, but there have been concerns that Shafiq maintains control. And the county has found paperwork related to the application insufficient to alleviate its concerns.
Athens attorney Daniel Woodrum spoke on behalf of applicant John Allen Betts Monday saying his client was willing and eager to be an “open book” and address any concerns related to his relationship with Shafiq.
The commissioners declined to ask any questions Monday and voted 5-0 to deny a beer-and-wine application for Betts.
The BOC’s reasons for denial were spelled out in two letters from county attorney Mike Pruett to Betts and Woodrum, one dated May 23, 2018, the other on July 25 of last year. Pruett noted that the property where Betts wishes to sell alcohol is “the subject of complaint for seizure under the Georgia RICO Act.” The Kwik Chek store was among several northeast Georgia stores raided by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for illegal gambling in 2017.
“…The property owner and its principal are named as defendants (in the gambling raid),” wrote Pruett. “The inventory he (Betts) purports to buy, and the seller of that inventory and its principal are also named in the same action. The seller’s former tenant (Amir Inc.) and its principal (Irfan Hameed) are named as co-defendants, indicating they continued the illegal activity conducted by the owner.”
Pruett spelled out the BOC’s concerns that Betts is not acting on his own in seeking a beer-and-wine license.
“This is additional evidence and reason for denial of the license application, supporting the logical instance that Mr. Betts is a mere ‘strawman’ for the landlord, inventory owner, and their principals, who are unable to operate the business due to legal actions related to illegal activities conducted upon the premises,” wrote Pruett.
The denial came during the BOC’s brief Monday meeting, which last just over 15 minutes. Also Monday, the board heard from BOC chairman John Scarborough who said that bids have been opened for state projects planned under the Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant (LMIG). The board members will discuss those plans at their Monday, April 1, meeting.
Roads being considered include Brickyard Road, a portion of New Haven Church Road, Joe Graham Road, Piedmont Road, McGinnis Chandler Road, Mize Road and Crawford W. Long Street
BOC turns down alcohol license for Hull store
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry