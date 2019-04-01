Greensboro man sentenced to 20 years for robbery by sudden snatch

A Greensboro man was sentenced to jail time on robbery charges in Madison County Superior Court recently.
Kalen Lee Choum, of Greensboro, was sentenced by Judge Lauren A. Watson to serve 20 years, with the first six years to be served in confinement and to pay a $1,000 fine on a charge of robbery by sudden snatch. Charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm during an attempted crime were dismissed.
Other recent actions in superior court included:
•Randall Curtis Waldrop, of Jacksonville, AL, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation on a charge of battery, reduced from aggravated battery.
•Franciso J. Martinez, of Commerce, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve 12 months of probation and to pay $500 in fines on charges of disorderly conduct (reduced from battery family violence) and obstruction.
•Eddie Adam Hicks, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve eight years, with the first two years to be served in confinement and pay a $500 fine on charges of obstruction of an officer and possession of methamphetamine.
•Jeffrey Keith Blount, of Warner Robins, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve four years, with the first 30 days to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation and to pay $1,750 in fines on charge of possession of methamphetamine and driving while license suspended or revoked. Charges of possession of drug-related objects and failure to maintain lane were dismissed.
•Shane Jarred Sherrill, of Bonaire, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve 14 days of confinement on a charge of request for an ambulance not reasonably needed.
•Jonathan Henry Giles, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve three years of probation and pay $1,250 in fines on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and driving while license suspended or revoked. A charge of possession of drug-related objects was dismissed.
•David Shamar Burgess, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve three years of probation on a charge of possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance. Charges of going inside the guard line with a weapon, liquor or drugs and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Derek Jarvise Maxwell, of Canon, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve ten years of probation and pay a $700 fine on a charge of second degree cruelty to children.
•James Leon Thurmond, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve ten years of probation and pay a $2,500 fine on charges of theft by deception and first degree forgery. These charges were to be suspended upon restitution by May 1, 2019.
•Justin Lee Neese, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 180 days in confinement on charges of obstruction of an officer.
•Bernard Wendell Cooper, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve five years of probation and pay a $1,000 fine on a charge of terroristic threats and acts. He was also sentenced by Judge Watson 12 months, with the first 72 hours to be served in confinement and to pay a $600 fine on charges of DUI/alcohol/less safe and driving while license suspended. Charges of driving on improper registration, operating a vehicle without insurance and speeding were dismissed.
•Jason Dale Donoho, of Commerce, had his charge of possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance dismissed by Judge Watson because the evidence discovered in his vehicle was found during a search after an unreasonable period of time had elapsed after he was detained at a checkpoint.
•James Edward Tarpkins, of Commerce, had had his charge of possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance dismissed by Judge Watson because the evidence discovered in his vehicle was found during a search after an unreasonable period of time had elapsed after he was detained at a checkpoint.
•Tamara Lynn Hansford, of Danielsville, had her charges of possession of drug-related objects moved to the dead docket because of a lack of criminal history. The case will be dismissed upon completion of a substance abuse evaluation and any recommended treatment.
Greensboro man sentenced to 20 years for robbery by sudden snatch
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry