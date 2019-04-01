Troy Carlis Martin, 87, of Villa Rica, entered into rest Saturday, March 30, 2019.
Mr. Martin was born in Piedmont, Ala., the son of the late J.T. and Fannie Mae Murry Martin and was a retired school teacher with DeKalb County Schools, and a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. In addition to his parents, Mr. Martin is preceded by his first wife, and the mother of his children, Audrey Thomas Martin.
Survivors include his wife, Sherron Mims Martin of Villa Rica; children, Charlotte and Chris Beaty of Flowery Branch, Sharon Martin of Charleston, S.C., Carlis and Tammy Martin of Marietta; sisters, Nan Hall, and Rachel Cheatwood of Anniston, Ala., and Carolyn Fordham of Blue Mountain, Ala.; 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two step-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Monday, April 1, 2019, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Lamar Barden officiating with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Monday, April 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In charge of arrangements: Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson. 706-367-5467.
Online condolences may be made at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
Troy Carlis Martin (03-30-19)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry