Commerce man killed in Saturday crash

Monday, April 1. 2019
A Commerce man was killed in a crash on Hwy. 441 on Saturday.

James Toney, 52, of Commerce, was driving a motorcycle on Hwy. 441 when a 2010 Jeep Wrangler driven by Ashley Blankenship, 17, of Buford, cross the road from W.E. King Rd., failing to yield to the right of way.

Toney reportedly laid the motorcycle down in the roadway where it impacted the right rear tire area of the Jeep in the intersection.

Toney was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Blankenship was charged with second degree homicide by vehicle and failure to yield when entering or crossing roadway.

The report has not been completed, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
