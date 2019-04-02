Horace Randall Johnson, 85, of Hoschton, entered into rest Monday, April 1, 2019.
Mr. Johnson was born in Hoschton, a son of the late Freeman Alexander Johnson and the late Louella Emmett Johnson. Mr. Johnson was a longtime grading contractor in the area for many years.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Johnson is preceded in death by his wife, Marie Robertson Johnson, a son, Jeffery Lynn Johnson and nine brothers and sisters.
Survivors include a daughter, Nancy Johnson Tabor and her husband Michael of Pendergrass; son, Randy “Radio” Johnson of Hoschton; brother, Ray Johnson of Braselton; and a sister, Dorothy Haynie of Gainesville; four granddaughters, Marsha Smith, Kelly Madrid, Amanda Simmon and Christy Simpson; and eight great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Tim Strickland officiating with burial to follow in the Walnut Fork Baptist Church Cemetery, Hoschton.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, April 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.
In charge of arrangements: Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson. 706-367-5467.
Horace Randall Johnson (04-01-19)
