BASEBALL: Dragons pull away from Eagles to stay unbeaten

Jefferson got going late and didn’t stop until it ended the ball game.
The Dragons scored eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning against rival East Jackson, bringing the run rule into effect in a 10-0 win at home Tuesday.
“Their pitcher, Halton (Hardy), threw good,” Jefferson coach Tommy Knight said. “He threw the ball well, and it took us a couple times through the order to kind of figure him out. We swung it pretty well, and they gave us some opportunities as well. If you take advantage of them, this is what happens. So, I’m proud of our guys and the way they handled that. When you get opportunities to score, you don’t leave them on the field.”
The series will resume Thursday with a doubleheader at East Jackson starting at 5 p.m. The twin bill was moved up a day to avoid potential rain.
The win moved top-ranked Jefferson to 17-0 on the season and 10-0 in Region 8-AAA play, though the game was tight until the fifth inning. East Jackson, winners of four of its last five games, trailed 2-0 up to that point.
“We were in a 4 1/3 inning dogfight, and we just sort of imploded,” East Jackson coach Tedd Sims said.
Eagle starting pitcher Halton Hardy held the Dragons to two runs and five hits through the first four innings, and recorded one out in the fifth inning before Jefferson broke the game open. Hardy exited the game with the Eagles trailing 7-0.
“He did everything I asked him to do,” Sims said. “The team is 17-0, they’ve been beating everybody by 10 runs, going into the bottom of the fifth he’s holding them to two runs. So, I couldn’t be more proud of the way he pitched on the field.”
Meanwhile, Jefferson starter Lane Watkins threw an abbreviated two-hit shutout, striking out four batters and walking one.
“He threw pretty well,” Knight said. “He didn’t have his best stuff today, believe it or not … He threw the ball unbelievably (last week) at Hart County. He didn’t have his best stuff today, but he’s a competitor and he did good enough to two-hit them, so I’m proud of him.”
Watkins also had a big night at the plate. The University of Georgia signee went 2-for-3, including a two-run single in the bottom of the fifth that put the Dragons ahead 10-0 and ended the game.
Others contributing offensively for Jefferson were Ryan Godfrey (2-for-2), Sammy Elegreet (1-for-3, two RBIs), Brycen Jewell (2-for-3, two RBIs) and Cole Watkins (2-for-3, RBI).
Elegreet’s two-run single in the bottom of the fifth inning extended what had been a 2-0 lead to 4-0 and got the Dragons’ big inning rolling.
Jefferson then plated three more runs off three East Jackson errors to take a 7-0 lead, followed by an RBI single from Cole Watkins to increase the lead to 8-0. Two batters later, Lane Watkins ended the game with his two-run single.
“Coach Knight does a great job with this program, and the thing about it is when they smell blood in the water, they’re going to attack,” Sims said, “and there was some blood in the water in the fifth inning.”
Jefferson, which has scored 10 runs or more in nine region games, brought 11 batters to the plate in the decisive inning.
Knight said it took his team a while to find success against Hardy.
“You don’t see that every day — a guy that can throw three pitches for strikes and that’s what he was doing,” he said. “It took us a time or two through the lineup to try to figure out what was going on, and once we did, we swung it pretty well.”
Sims, whose team fell to 9-9 and 4-6 in Region 8-AAA play, said that his team let its “reactions take over” when adversity struck in the fifth inning.
“Things are going to happen in baseball,” he said. “There’s going to be mistakes made. Heck, it’s a game of failure. But we’ve just got to get back to work tomorrow and get ready to rock and roll the rest of the week.”
As for Jefferson, Knight said his team — winners of 22 of its last 23 games dating back to last year — must continue to maintain its focus.
“Just like we’ve said all year long, you can’t take anything for granted,” he said. “After you win this ball game, you’ve got to refocus … It doesn’t matter what the score was this ball game. You’re starting 0-0 on (Thursday) for two ball games.”
