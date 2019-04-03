Doyle Milton White Sr. (03-31-19)

Doyle Milton White Sr., 89, of the Rock Springs Community, Lula, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 31, 2019.
Born in Banks County, on January 7, 1930, he was a son of the late John & Myra Phillips White. Doyle served his country proudly in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed farming all his life. Doyle loved his family tremendously. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend to many. Doyle was a faithful member of the Rock Springs Baptist Church where he also served as a deacon for many years.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, J.L. White, Clarence “Buster” White, Jewell White, and sisters, Annie Mae Smith and Ethelene Hooper.
Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years, Brooksy Wright White of Lula; sons and daughters-in-law, Doyle Milton Jr. & Sherry White of Maysville; Clinton and Kim White of Lula; daughters and sons-in-law, Vickie and Terry Crocker of Lula; Liz and Jim Winham of Gainesville; sisters & brother-in-law, Francine Westbrook, Cornelia; Joyce Shubert, Lula; Betty Jo “B.J.” and Paul Tjepkema, Gainesville; grandchildren, Rev. Josh and Shannon Crocker, Lula, GA; Justin and Tatiana Crocker, The Virgin Islands; Hannah and Tyler McEntire, Alto; John Crocker, Gainesville; Tarra and David Gray, Greenville, S.C.; Dylan Haney, Gainesville, ; Olivia Bolton, Maysville; and great-grandchildren, Brooksy Crocker, Luke McEntire, Eleanor Crocker and Josey Crocker on the way.
Funeral service: Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 2 p.m.from the Rock Springs Baptist Church with the Revs. Derek Howard, Kenneth McEntire and David Harbin officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with the Rev. Josh Crocker officiating at the graveside.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 2:00 until 4 p.m. and 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
An online guest register is available at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, 706-778-8668 is in charge of arrangements.
