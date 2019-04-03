Cheryl Anne Gaskins Soares (03-31-2019)

Cheryl Anne Gaskins Soares, 69, Murfreesboro, Tenn., passed away Sunday March 31, 2019. A native of Evansville, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Billy Jack Gaskins Sr., and Sandra Davis Gaskins. Mrs. Soares was also preceded in death by a brother, Gregory Smith and a sister, Doris Eileen Gaskins.
Mrs. Soares is survived by her husband, Richard Soares; daughters, Carrie McQuiston, Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Layla Marie Pritchett, Baltimore, Md.; sisters, Sandra Jean Holbert, Belpre, Ohio, Brenda Bonds, Commerce, and Kim Hernandez, Bishop; brothers, Donald Gaskins Sr., Seale, Ala., Billy Jack Gaskins Jr., Commerce, Curtis Smith and Richard Buddy Gaskins, both of Nashville; four grandchildren;and three great-grandchildren;
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Soares was a member of the baptist church and a retired floral clerk with Publix Supermarket Company.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro in memory of Mrs. Soares.
An online guestbook for the Soares family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Woodfin Memorial Chapel, 615-893-5151, is in charge of arrangements.
