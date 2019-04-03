Horace Randall Johnson (04-01-2019)

Horace Randall Johnson, 85, Hoschton, entered into rest Monday, April 1, 2019. Mr. Johnson was born in Hoschton, a son of the late Freeman Alexander Johnson and the late Louella Emmett Johnson. Mr. Johnson was a grading contractor in the area for many years. In addition to his parents, Mr. Johnson is preceded in death by his wife, Marie Robertson Johnson, a son, Jeffery Lynn Johnson and nine brothers and sisters.
Survivors include a daughter, Nancy Johnson Tabor and her husband Michael, Pendergrass; son, Randy “Radio” Johnson, Hoschton; brother, Ray Johnson, Braselton; sister, Dorothy Haynie, Gainesville; four granddaughters, Marsha Smith, Kelly Madrid, Amanda Simmon and Christy Simpson; and eight great – grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Tim Strickland officiating with burial to follow in the Walnut Fork Baptist Church Cemetery, Hoschton.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, 706-367-5467 is in charge of arrangements.
