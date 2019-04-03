A new chairman of the Jackson County Board of Elections will be nominated by the grand jury in the coming weeks, county attorney Chris Hamilton said.
The final decision on who will fill the position will be made by Superior Court Judge Joe Booth.
“The board of elections is working with the court and the district attorney to secure, as soon as practicable, a date for the grand jury to reconvene and take up this matter,” Hamilton said in a letter last week.
See the full story in the April 3 issue of The Braselton News.
Grand jury to nominate elections chairman
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry