Parking in downtown Commerce is volatile. That was established when city manager James Wascher proposed a revised ordinance that would limit parking along Elm Street in front of businesses and along State Street.
The revised ordinance would limit parking in those areas to two hours.
Part of the change would “deputize” Natalie Thomas, the city’s downtown development director, to help mark vehicles that violate the regulations.
Council member Johnny Eubanks said some parking violators would be “irate” and the situation could get “intense.”
See the full story in the April 3 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Commerce parking ordinance gets objections, debate
