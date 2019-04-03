Housing type debated in Commerce

Apartments or townhouses or what size should housing be were questions Saturday as the Commerce City Council and Commerce Planning Commission debated the future look of the city through its housing.
The council met in a day-long planning session and the planning commission joined it about 3 p.m. The meeting lasted until nearly 6 p.m.
David Zellner, the city’s community improvement manager, said five developers have talked with him recently about plans for housing. Those range from the beginning talks to proposals that will go to the planning commission at its April meeting.
See the full story in the April 3 issue of The Jackson Herald.
