Grand jury to nominate elections chairman

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Wednesday, April 3. 2019
A new chairman of the Jackson County Board of Elections will be nominated by the grand jury in the coming weeks, county attorney Chris Hamilton said.
The final decision on who will fill the position will be made by Superior Court Judge Joe Booth.
“The board of elections is working with the court and the district attorney to secure, as soon as practicable, a date for the grand jury to reconvene and take up this matter,” Hamilton said in a letter last week.
See the full story in the April 3 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.