Maysville Planning Commission working on ‘overlay district’

The Maysville Planning Commission has been working on regulations for an overlay district in the downtown area.
“We are seeking a way that we could put policies in place that would preserve and protect what we have and what we value and at the same time not be too restrictive and non-encouraging,” commission member Lynn Villyard said during a meeting last week.
Initially, the commission focused on regulations for new commercial construction or additions along Highway 52, the main corridor through town, but now would like the council to consider inclusion of residential development in the affected area as well.
The proposed regulations would address permitted uses along the corridor, in addition to approved and prohibited exterior material, lighting and signage.
“This is our opportunity to really shape what happens here,” said Villyard. “Without this (guidelines) we are really vulnerable. We want to keep the character of the town. We want to attract business, but we want it to be the kind of business that wants to be a part of us and is willing to invest in Maysville and become a part of the community.”
See the full story in the April 3 issue of The Jackson Herald.
