Before last Friday, the Banks County High School baseball team sat at 8-0 in the region with Social Circle coming to Homer.
After Social Circle left, the Leopards had suffered their first two region losses of the 2019 season. The Leopards were defeated 14-8 and 10-9 against Social Circle. The Leopards return to the diamond today at Cedar Shoals then will host Cedar Shoals in Homer on Thursday for non-region play.
First thing head coach Peyton Hart told his team after two losses was they had played a “pretty dang good” team.
“You take our young group and you put them into a tight ball game, we scored 17 runs off of them in a two-game series there,” Hart said. “I think they had given up 10 all year.
“I felt like we did some things right. We didn’t play defensively nor did we pitch as well as we have all year. We knew at some point we were going to face some adversity, face a time where we were going to see what we’re made of and we came up just a little bit short. The guys never stopped fighting. They kept believing and we just came up a little bit short. Again, props to Social Circle, they’re a good club.”
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
BASEBALL: Leopards drop doubleheader to Social Circle
