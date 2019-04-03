TENNIS: BC tennis eyes region tourney after break

The Banks County High School tennis teams had one match leading into spring break and have one match leading into next week’s region tournaments.
The Banks County girls’ and boys’ teams both fell to Oconee County last Wednesday in non-region action. The Lady Leopards fell 3-2 and the Leopards fell 5-0. The teams’ final tune-up match ahead of next week’s Region 8-AA tournament, which takes place Tuesday and Wednesday, is this Friday at Tallulah Falls. The match is set for 4 p.m.
“They need to mentally prepare for region,” said head coach Natasha Savage. “We have to be confident in our ability to play with anybody while respecting the talent of our opponents.
“We can’t let our nerves get in the way of our goals.”
Savage said the team is having open-court practices during the break to work on “specific skills” ahead of the region tournament. And while rest is something the team can do ahead of the tournament, she wants them to stay “active” ahead of the tournament.
“Rest is important and the players need to take advantage of this time,” she said. “They also need to remain active so that we can compete physically.”
