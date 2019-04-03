SOCCER: Leopards, Lady Leopards fall in final week of region play

The Banks County High School soccer teams ended region play as spring break began.
The Leopards and Lady Leopards traveled to Putnam County last Friday. The Lady Leopards fell 3-0 to close out region play and the Leopards fell 7-0. The teams take the pitch next Tuesday at East Hall.
Lady Leopards
The Lady Leopards had 14 shots on goal in the three-goal loss at Putnam County. After having two shots blocked, the Lady Leopards had an opportunity to break a nell-nell tie early in the first half, but a Lucy Hughes penalty missed just left of the post and kept the game knotted with zeroes.
Roxie Coley had two shots blocked in the first half and a run to the left side of the goal stopped. Putnam County ended the scoreless game with a sliding goal with 37 seconds left in the first half. The 1-0 score remained the same at halftime.
In the second half, the Lady Leopards had two scoring chances blocked by the Putnam County keeper. Hughes and Jasmine Minish took the two shots.
Then, with 21:56 left in the game, Putnam County struck for its second goal, scoring from up the middle to take a 2-0 lead.
After a missed opportunity on a free kick and a Coley blocked attempt, Putnam County scored its final game from the right side of the goal with 11:17 left in the game to take a 3-0 lead.
The Lady Leopards also fell to Elbert County 3-0 last Tuesday.
