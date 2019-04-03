Baseball: Bulldoggs hold off Lanier, remain unbeaten in region

The Winder-Barrow baseball team jumped out to a big early lead Monday and then hung on for a 7-4 home win over Lanier in the first game of a three-game GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA series this week.
Zack Smith went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs, while Brady House had a pair of hits and drove in two as the Bulldoggs moved to 16-3 overall and 7-0 in region play.
Winder-Barrow got on the board in the first when House led off with a single and scored on Smith’s double.
The Bulldoggs then busted out for six runs in the second. Shelby Davis led off with a walk, moved to second and scored on a Lance Sikes single.
Trevor Maddox then walked to reload the bases, and House drove in Darling and Sikes with a two-run single to make it 4-0. After a sacrifice bunt by Blake Friend, Smith smacked a two-run double to right. The Bulldoggs got one more run two batters later on an RBI double by Trace Jeffers.
Cain Tatum picked up the win on the mound for the Bulldoggs, allowing one run on three hits and a walk while striking out five in four innings of work. CJ Harrison worked a third of an inning, giving up a run. Smith pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings.
The Longhorns (8-12, 3-4) scratched across a pair of runs in the seventh off Noah Higgins. After getting a strikeout to start the frame, he gave up a single and back-to-back walks to load the bases. A sacrifice fly made it 7-3, and a wild pitch made it 7-4, but Higgins got Chase Coursey to ground out to end the game.
The Bulldoggs were coming off a 6-2 home win over Apalachee on Friday, capping off a three-game sweep of the Wildcats. Darling had a mammouth day, going 2-for-3 with a homer, a double and five RBIs. His three-run shot in the bottom of the second gave Winder-Barrow a 3-0 lead. After Apalachee got two back in the third on a two-run single by Alex Cook, Darling hit a two-run double in the bottom of the inning that chased home Smith and Jeffers. The Bulldoggs got one more run in the fourth on an RBI single by House.
House picked up the win for the Doggs, surrendering two runs on six hits and fanning six in six innings of work. Harrison worked a perfect seventh to close it out.
Winder-Barrow’s series with Lanier was set to continue Wednesday in Sugar Hill and will wrap up Friday back at Winder. First pitch is set for 5:55 p.m.
