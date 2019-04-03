Baseball: Wildcats get much-needed win over Gainesville

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, April 3. 2019
After a tough sweep last week at the hands of Winder-Barrow, the Apalachee baseball team desperately needed a win Monday at home against Gainesville.
Thanks to some big hitting from the heart of the batting order, the Wildcats got it, exploding for seven runs in the bottom of the second inning and cruising to an 8-4 victory over the Red Elephants in the first of a three-game GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA series this week.
After Gainesville (7-13, 2-5 region) grabbed an early 2-0 lead in the first on an RBI double and a sacrifice fly, the Wildcats (11-10, 2-5) went to work in the second. Austin Holbrook led off with a double, and a walk by Alecsi Lopez and a single by Chris Miller loaded the bases with one out. Hunter Parks then hit an RBI single, and AJ Forbing followed with a two-run double to give the Wildcats the lead.
A single by Chase Chancey made it 4-2, and then Alex Cook launched a three-run homer to cap the big inning.
The Red Elephants trimmed the deficit to 7-4 in the third on consecutive bases-loaded walks. Chancey hit a solo homer in the fourth to make it 8-4.
Parks got the win on the mound for the Wildcats as he pitched into the seventh. He gave up four runs on seven hits, walked four and struck out seven. Lopez came in to get the final two outs of the game and seal it.
The series was set to continue Wednesday afternoon at Gainesville and will wrap up Friday at Apalachee. First pitch is set for 5:55 p.m.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.