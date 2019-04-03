Track and Field: Winder-Barrow teams win Cook Holliday Invitational

The Winder-Barrow High school girls and boys track and field teams both won first place overall Saturday at home in the Cook Holliday Rotary Invitational at W. Clair Harris Stadium.
The Lady Bulldoggs cruised to a win with 162 total points, outpacing Athens Academy (81), Briarwood Academy (14) and Covenant Christian (8). The WBHS boys edged out Athens Academy 137-136, while Covenant Christian finished with 14.
Keonna Hamler led the Lady Bulldoggs, winning first in the 100-meter dash (13.17 seconds) and 100-meter hurdles (17.75 seconds) while also running a leg on the winning 4x100-meter relay team along with Brianna Bailey, Tari Lampkin and Teonna Hamler (50.05 seconds). She also finished second in the long jump (15 feet, 1.5 inches) and was part of the second-place 4x400-meter relay team with Bailey, Teonna Hamler and Rachel Morgan (4:34.35).
Lampkin won first in the long jump (15 feet, 7 inches) and triple jump (38 feet, 3 inches) while finishing second in the 100-meter dash (13.18 seconds).
Bailey won the pole vault (11 feet, 3 inches) and finished second in the 400-meter dash (1:03.18). Teonna Hamler won the 200-meter dash (27.25 seconds).
Rebekah Freeman won both the discus (110 feet) and shot put (37 feet, 4.75 inches), while Christina Fulcher won the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches).
Other top three finishes included:
•Kiona Lindsay second in the shot put (37 feet, 0.5 inches) and third in the discus (75 feet, 4.5 inches).
•Haeden Fura, second in the 1,600-meter run (6:34.75) and third in the 800-meter run (2:56.06).
•Gabby Sterling, second in the triple jump (31 feet, 7 inches) and third in the 100-meter hurdles (18.47 seconds).
•Ticia King, second in the pole vault (11 feet).
•Morgan, second in the 300-meter hurdles (52.98 seconds)
•Shauna Bolt, third in the 100-meter dash (13.45 seconds) and 200-meter dash (28.07 seconds).
•Madison Lunt third in the pole vault (8 feet) and triple jump (29 feet, 2.5 inches).
•Rebecca Nicholson third in the 1,600-meter run (6:37.12)
•4x100-meter relay team of King, Kacey Sterling, Payton Babb and Destiny Ansley-Cureton third (56.56).
BOYS’ RESULTS
The Winder-Barrow boys got first-place finishes from Djangmah Narhmartey in the 400-meter dash (52.96 seconds), Antonio Bishop in the 300-meter hurdles (46.6 seconds), Joey Klemm in the shot put (45 feet, 5.25 inches), Gavin Frederickson in the triple jump (36 feet, 3.5 inches), J.C. Green in the long jump (18 feet, 2 inches), Adarius Andrews in the high jump (6 feet) and the 4x400-meter relay team of Andrews, Narhmartey, Aiden Smith and Jacob Pursell (3:39.77).
Andrews also took second in the 400-meter dash (53.18 seconds), while Smith took second in the 100-meter dash (11.80) and 200-meter dash (24.20).
Luke Doolittle finished second in the high jump (6 feet) and long jump (16 feet, 10 inches), Daniel Bennett took second in the pole vault (10 feet), Christopher Parada-Rubio was second in the 800-meter run (2:08.36), and the 4x100-meter relay team of Demarcus Beauford, Jett Clack, Jamar Mack and Andrew Thompson finished second (46.84 seconds).
Brian Gaddy finished third in both the 1,600-meter run (4:51.68) and 3,200-meter run (10:48.87), Frederickson took third in the 300-meter hurdles (48.67), Pursell was third in the 400-meter dash (54.55), Brandon Bewer was third in the pole vault (6 feet, 6 inches), and Naji Hull finished third in the discus (95 feet, 3 inches).
Winder-Barrow resumes action Friday when it will host another home meet at 4 p.m.
