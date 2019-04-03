Baseball: Knights’ late rally at Westminster falls short

The Bethlehem Christian Academy baseball team made it interesting late in the game Friday but couldn’t quite climb all the way back from a big early deficit, falling 7-5 at Westminster School of Augusta in a GISA Region 4-AAA contest.
The Knights (4-9, 2-3 region) trailed 7-1 entering the top of the seventh inning but began to mount a rally.
After a flyout to open the inning, Russell Kiser and Andrew Klein drew back-to-back walks, and Jacob Adams brought them both in with a two-run double to cut the deficit to 7-3.
After a flyout for the second out, Landon Youngblood hit an RBI single to make it 7-4, and then, following another single by Ethan Guthas, Bryce Peppers hit an RBI single to make it 7-5.
That was as close as things would get, however, as the Westminster pitcher got Parker Torres to ground out and end it. Adams and Guthas led the Knights at the plate with two hits each.
BCA will be back in action this week as it travels to St. Simons Island for a tournament at Frederica Academy.
The Knights will face Brookwood School of Thomasville at 1:30 p.m. Thursday and will then take on Bacon County at 6 p.m. Friday and Valwood of Valdosta at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The Knights will host Gatewood at 4:30 p.m. Monday and will visit Lake Oconee Academy at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, before resuming region play April 12 at home against John Milledge Academy.
