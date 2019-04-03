Election coming up Tuesday

For the third time, Dan Gasaway and Chris Erwin will face off for the House District 28 seat.
The third election for this seat will be held on Tuesday with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all 13 precincts.
This is the last week of early voting in this election. As of Monday, 929 voters had cast a ballot.
Gasaway is the incumbent. Erwin is a retired school superintendent, serving the Banks County School System.
Gasaway filed lawsuits in the past two elections, alleging that some of the voters casting ballots should not have been allowed to do so. A Superior Court judge agreed that some of the votes were “irregular” and called for the elections to be redone.
Gasaway is also seeking attorney fees from Habersham County in the lawsuits. He stated on Tuesday that he is not seeking attorney fees from Banks and Stephens counties.
"The ridiculous appeal, by Erwin and the county government, to the Georgia Supreme Court was the final straw,” Gasaway states when asked about seeking attorney fees. No competent attorney in Georgia sees these legal maneuvers by Mr. Erwin and the county governments as anything other than frivolous litigation attempting to cost me and my family more money. I don't have the Gainesville big money backers Mr. Erwin has backing him. The cost of this whole thing has come out of my pocket and enough is enough."
Gasaway’s attorney, Jake Evans states, "Weeks before the case's hearing date, I personally called respondents' counsel and informed them that the legal standard was met for a new election and requested they concede to save costs and heartache. Given this, I informed respondents that Mr. Gasaway would have no choice but to pursue attorneys' fees should the case proceed to an unnecessary and costly trial. All the Respondents refused. A full award of attorneys' fees is warranted in this case."
Erwin posted a response to this lawsuit on his campaign social media page: “Some of you may have read about Dan’s latest scheme. He’s now suing me and taxpayers in this District for more than $90,000 in attorneys’ fees. This is frivolous and ridiculous, but not out of character. Dan has sued all three counties in the district, the State of Georgia, and our Governor Brian Kemp. As a result of his lawsuits, Dan has ensured that the taxpayers of this District are unrepresented. What Dan is proposing is double taxation, without representation.”
