Jefferson track and field coach Brady Sigler first towed a sprinter in 1979. He remembers the car he used.
“A BMW,” Sigler recalled. “I was a young, single guy that had a BMW.”
The hall of fame coach has since enlisted many of his automobiles over the past 40 years for the distinctive speed-enhancing drill called “towing.” But one aspect has remained constant about this method: Runners get faster.
“Of all the things that I’ve used, this is the one that has had the most dramatic improvements through the years,” said Sigler, who has won six state championships as a coach.
Towing involves Sigler having his runners hold on to a rope fastened to the back of his truck while sprinting behind the moving vehicle for approximately 100 meters on the track. The first 50 meters are used for acceleration. The final 50 meters are used for maintaining top speed. Sigler gradually increases the speed on each tow until the sprinter is running at a speed a little faster than the athlete’s natural speed.
Jefferson’s fastest runner in the tow this year has been Blake Walker, who towed at a speed of 25.3 mph during a session last Tuesday.
Towing is one of several methods that falls into the category of “overspeed training.” Other ways of achieving overspeed are through treadmills, downhill running and bungees.
Understanding the specifics of overspeed training — and thus towing — involves a deep-dive into sports science, but here are the Cliffs Notes.
Running at speeds that exceed an athlete’s natural ability speeds up the neuromuscular impulse, which is the message the brain sends to the muscle. Additionally, overspeed training is said to improve the explosiveness of an athlete’s fast-twitch fibers, “which I’m convinced this does,” Sigler said.
Of all the overspeed methods out there, Sigler likes towing best.
He can control the speed and can take his runners further with it. Bungees designed for overspeed training are only good for about 10-20 meters.
All that said, do not try this at home. While Sigler has, no doubt, gotten faster times out of his sprinters through towing, it’s not for everyone, he said.
“I don’t recommend it unless you really study it, and know what you’re doing,” he said.
Sigler knows a handful of coaches that have done it well. But for every coach that did it right, there are plenty of others who didn’t.
“I would be really hesitant to recommend it to many people,” he said.
Towing does require a certain degree of skill, touch and precision from the coach to achieve the correct speeds for each runner. Sigler has been towing runners for 40 years, so he’s developed a feel for it. If Sigler does err, it’s on the slow side.
“For the most part, you hit a sweet spot and get a feel for it,” he said.
Sigler has only had one runner fall in his 40 years of performing this drill and that came in 1982.
He has also discovered, over time, that not all speedometers are created equal.
“I’ve towed behind a BMW, a Camaro, a Volkswagen, a lot of different vehicles … 28 miles per hour on one of them is 26 miles per hour on another,” he said. “You really get a feel by talking to the kids and watching them and you get a feel for when they’re being pulled, and they get a feel for it.”
Even with 40 years of tow experience, the drill is still “nerve-racking” for Sigler. He always has a spotter in the truck cab to help him watch the runner.
“With every tow, it kind of wears you out,” he said. “You wouldn’t think so, but you really have to concentrate. You’re always hoping something doesn’t happen — a kid pull a muscle or something.”
Sigler added that he’s yet to have a runner pull a muscle while towing.
By and large, the unique training practice has been a big hit with the sprinters, who look forward to the days when Sigler’s vehicle appears on the track.
“When I first started doing it, the next year all the kids (asked) ‘When are we going to start towing?’ They pretty much unanimously loved it. Plus, we always have gotten faster when we do it.”
