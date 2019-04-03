GIRLS' SOCCER: Jefferson girls lock up No. 2 seed

Jefferson's Abbey Eison scored a goal in the first 36 seconds of play, but a high-scoring night from the Dragons never materialized last Wednesday
Still, Eison’s goal was enough.
The Dragons (8-3-1, 5-1 in Region 8-AAA) picked up a 1-0 over Morgan County to clinch the No. 2 spot out of Region 8-AAA for the state playoffs.
This game included more near-misses on shots on goal for the Dragons, including another ball that struck the crossbar.
"I think we've got some kind of curse, I really do, and it's on the top of that crossbar," joked coach Molly McCarty, whose team had been limited to just one goal over its previous two games heading into contest.
But McCarty pointed to the positives: a victory and the chance to provide some of the team's bench players with playing time. Jefferson goal keeper Margo Perry also recorded another clean sheet.
"This was a team effort tonight," McCarty said. "Everybody was involved. It didn't matter if Abbey was the one that scored."
Jefferson has non-region games following spring break against Oconee County (April 11), Stephens County (April 12), Walnut Grove (April 16) and North Oconee (April 18) to prepare for its first-round state tournament game. McCarty said her team will most likely matchup with Pace Academy out of Region 5-AAA.
"That's pretty much what our mindset will be," she said. "We'll use every game after spring break like they would be Pace."
The coach also said the hiatus for spring break will be beneficial for the team.
"We need a break," McCarty said. "We need a mental break for a little bit. We'll do some optional stuff next week, but we need this break. We're going to use it, because when we come back from spring break, our focus is the playoffs."
