GIRLS' GOLF: Lady Tigers win second county title, Ford takes individual honors

Last year, the Commerce Lady Tigers took the mantle as the best golf team in Jackson County when they defeated the in-county rivals at the Jackson County girls' golf championships.
The taste of victory was so sweet the Lady Tigers decided to come back for a second helping in 2019. The Lady Tigers, behind low-medalist Cameron Ford's 42 shot a 136 to win the 2019 Jackson County girls' golf championships at Traditions of Braselton. Last year, the team shot a 128.
Ford's 42 bested her closest competitor by three strokes. That competitor happened to be teammate Kristin Tash who carded a 45.
Ford carded five pars in her round of 42. Tash also carded five pars.
"Cameron has improved three or four shots from last year," head coach Warren Standridge said. "She has put in a lot of work and she is driven to be the best.
"Ball-striking is her thing. We are really focusing on her short game now and the sky is the limit."
Ford is the first low medalist for CHS in the nine years the tournament has been played. McKenzie McRee was the third and final score for the Lady Tigers, carding a 49. Commerce was the only team to have competitors break 50.
"I thought we played better than we did a week ago and that is our focus each week," Standridge said. "We are really working hard on making better decisions and trying to save every shot we can for the team.
"The awesome thing about these girls is that they want to get better every day. We have seven girls that can score for us on any day. Depth is our strongest asset."
Standridge credited the team's senior leadership with laying the foundation for the team's recent run of success.
"The foundation has been set for years to come," he said. "I am proud of all of the ladies.
"They have worked extremely hard to be one of the best teams in the state. We met (Thursday) and talked about our team goals and then I met with each girl individually and talked about what they could do to make their game better."
After scouting the state course, plus getting some much-needed rest with a mixture of practice, Standridge hopes the girls come back from spring break "better" and with a "fire to finish the season strong."
Jefferson took second place after shooting a 155. Ellie Kinlaw led the way with a 50. She carded two pars in her round. Mikayla Simonton shot 52 and Kayli McDaniel carded a 53.
East Jackson placed third in the event, shooting a team-total 170. Maddie Fowler carded a 53, which included three pars. Gracie Wilber shot 57 and Bailey Wilber shot 60.
Jackson County finished third. The team shot a 176. Allie Lyons carded a 56, while Mattie Rich shot 58. Sarah Comer carded a 62.
