SOCCER: Eagles carrying momentum after big week over county rivals

When in-county rivals meet, sometimes bedlam can ensue.
For East Jackson, however, a meeting with in-county rivals Commerce and Jackson County last week led to two wins. The Eagles defeated Jackson County 2-0 last Thursday and Commerce 3-0 last Tuesday.
"This was definitely a culmination of our efforts," head coach Derek Davis said after Thursday's win over Jackson County. "We've been working hard and it was good to come in and have a really challenging game and come out on top."
The Eagles and Panthers were knotted up at nell-nell after the first half. The Eagles had five blocks in the first half to stave off the Panthers' attack. The Eagles' attack, however, couldn't convert the opportunities in the first half.
In the second half, though, the attack didn't waste time converting a scoring opportunity. A penalty in the box led to a penalty kick for Jesus Perez, which he converted and gave the Eagles the go-ahead goal with 37:50 left in the game.
After two-straight blocks and a stop on defense, the Eagles again went on the attack. This time, Owen Gates connected on a chip, up and over the Panthers' keeper and creeped into the net for the Eagles' final goal of the game.
At the 15-minute mark, two red cards were issued, one for each team, during a scrum after a play on the ball. The Panthers had one shot blocked and two misses in the final 15 minutes of play.
"We had to stick to our game plan," Davis said. "It was hard, because they're a tough team, so we had to face some challenges with that. We're very happy. I'm proud we got the outcome that we did."
At Commerce last Tuesday, the Eagles led 1-0 at halftime. The team got on the board when
Michael Benitez found Jacob Bousquet, who connected into the net to give the Eagles the lead with 25:33 left in the first half. Trevor Williams nearly had a second goal for the Eagles, but the ball ricocheted off the post and the follow-up shot was blocked by the Tigers' defense.
In the second half, the Eagles were on the attack with three misses and three blocks in their first six shots. With 29:25 left in the game, Gates connected to make the score 2-0.
Brice Vandiver set the score at 3-0 when he converted a goal from the left side with 22:04 left to play.
Davis attributes the team's recent success to a "natural progression" of the season and having played 12 games together as a team.
"I feel like we've hit our stride now and they're playing with confidence," he said. "Hopefully they can keep that going into state (playoffs)."
Lady Eagles
The East Jackson girls' soccer team had a tale of two games. The Lady Eagles split the two games with the county rivals, defeating Commerce 7-0, then falling to Jackson County 6-0.
The Lady Eagles pounced early in Commerce as Cailyn Bousquet scored back-to-back goals within a minute of each to give the team a 2-0 lead with 31:24 left in the first half.
Lisset Miranda extended the lead with a goal to bump the lead to 3-0. With 8:32 left in the first half, Caitlin Moon connected from outside the box to give the Eagles a 4-0 lead. The lead remained the same at halftime.
In the second half, Shyanne Westmoreland scored a goal, as did Jissel Garcia and Shelby Cozzens to set the final at 7-0.
Against Jackson County, the Lady Eagles gave up five first-half goals. The team gave up only one goal in the second half.
"I thought we were going to come out a little better than we did," coach Kirk Childress said. "Injuries are still plaguing us with a few starters that are not there.
"That doesn’t change the fact that we should’ve competed a lot better. Maybe I didn’t have the girls prepared well enough. I’ll take the blame for that. Then there are parts of that game where we played well together and were able to compete and put some pressure on Jackson County, but then there are other points of the game where we fell far short. I look forward to the break to help get a little energy back, as well as see about some injury-healing and be able to come back (to) practice a few times and then get ready for the last-scheduled match and then into the state tournament."
