BASEBALL: Jackson Co. loses both ends of doubleheader, swept in region series

Jackson County suffered two more losses in region play Friday, playing a competitive ball game to start the night but losing in lopsided fashion to end it.
The Panthers (6-13, 3-9 Region 8-AAA) fell at fifth-ranked Morgan County 6-4 and 11-1 as it was swept 3-0 in the series last week. Jackson County opened the series with a 7-0 loss last Tuesday.
“They’re a good baseball team,” coach Matt Bolt said. “It’s the same concept as the series before when we played Jefferson. You can’t give good baseball teams freebies because they take advantage of it. We had too many walks and they capitalized on it.”
The Panthers had an upset in the works in the first game Friday. Jackson County led 4-3 heading into the bottom of the fifth, before Morgan County plated three unanswered runs to earn the win.
Panther pitching surrendered 10 walks in the close loss.
“Again, we beat ourselves by giving too many freebies, and it’s kind of been the story all year,” Bolt said. “Hopefully, we can get that fixed in the next two series.”
Zac Saine led Jackson County, going 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
In the 11-1 loss, Morgan County (18-3, 12-0 Region 8-AAA) scored four runs in the fifth and sixth innings each to end the game early via run rule.
The Panthers were limited to three hits with Tanner Crump homering to provide Jackson County’s only run. Morgan County’s Ethan Stamps accounted for nearly half of the Bulldogs’ runs, hitting two homers and driving home five runs in a 3-for-4 performance.
“We’ve done a pretty good job the last few years pitching against him,” Bolt said, “and he hadn’t really hurt us too bad, and he broke out that last game.”
Hunter Lane also homered for the Bulldogs.
Bolt said his team needs to win its next two series — with Hart County and Monroe Area — to keep its playoff hopes alive.
“I tell our kids you can only take it one game at a time, one day at a time and you don’t need to look past that,” Bolt said. “However, big-picture wise, they need to understand that they’ve got to take care of business in this series if you want to give yourself a shot (for the playoffs) in that last series."
