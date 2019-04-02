SPRING SPORTS ROUND-UP: Tennis

TENNIS
March 26
•JACKSON CO. (BOYS) 3, HART CO. 2: The Panthers pulled out a close region win last Tuesday, winning two singles matches and a doubles match. Kade Graves won at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-1, Nick Bergeron outlasted his opponent at No. 2 singles 4-6, 6-2, 6-0 and Kyle Graves and Drake Tatar won 7-5, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles. Jackson County improved to 4-1 in Region 8-AAA play.
•HART CO. 4, JACKSON CO. (GIRLS) 1: Jackson County earned its lone win at No. 1 doubles with Kacie Holycross and Tori Fortune winning in straight sets as the Panthers fell to 2-3 in the Region 8-AAA girls’ standings.
March 27
•JACKSON CO. (BOYS) 3, NORTH HALL 2: The Panthers earned a senior night victory over a non-region opponent with Kade Graves winning 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, Kyle Graves and Drake Tatar wining 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles and Bo Reeves and Nick Bergeron winning 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles. Jackson County improved to 12-5 (4-1) with the win.
•NORTH HALL 5, JACKSON CO. (GIRLS) 0: Jackson County was swept in non-region action. The girls’ team’s record dropped to 6-10 (2-3).
