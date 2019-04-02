Neither the Jefferson girls’ and boys’ track and field teams had their entire rosters at their disposal Friday, yet both had big days Friday.
The two teams each earned as runner-up finishes at the BSN Sports Rumble in the Jungle at Parkview with two school records being
established.
On the girls’ side, Jefferson finished with 88.5 points in the 18-team girls’ competition. Class AAAAAAA Grayson won the event with 104.5 points.
“We had a few of our athletes that didn’t compete, like maybe some of the other schools, but for the ones that did compete they did a good job,” girls’ coach Brandon Vinson said. “I was very proud of these girls.”
Caitlin Schroeder won the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:30.40, Aleah Benton placed first in the triple jump, covering adistance of 34-9.25 and Claire Kulniszewski set a school record in the pole vault by clearing 11-1 in a second-place finish in that event.
Other top performances came from JoJo Smith (second, high jump, 5-0), Abbey Howard (third, pole vault, 5-0) and Anna Moore (third, pole vault, 10-1).
Jefferson’s relay teams earned a second-place finish in the 4 x 800 meters (Krestel Green, Zoey Patterson, Madison Chisholmand Ashley Ledgerwood,11:18.27) and the 4 x 100 meters (Alyssa Roberts, Makenna Lay, Mac Fowler and Jada Pittman, 50.48).
“It was great for us to place second at this meetout of 18 teams and only finishing behind Class AAAAAAA schoolGrayson … Again, this just lets you know that we have a lot of quality athletes that just want to compete,” Vinson said. “Hopefully, we can keep up this momentum after spring break, as we get ready for our last regular season meet on April 12 before region.”
For the boys, Jefferson totaled 82.5 points and finished behind Class AAAAAAA Parkview(105 points) in the 21-team meet.
“Even though we weremissing a few team members our athletes had a huge day of PRs,” boys’ assistant coach Amos Tift said.
Jason Burke leaped to a school record in the high jump, clearing a height of 6-7 to win that event, while Garmon Randolph won the triple jump with a distance of 44-3.25 and recorded a third-place finish in the long jump (21-7.5). RobbieHead picked up another win in the discus with a throw of 144-7, and finished second in the shot put (46-9). Trip Bullock took second in the pole vault with a height of
13-7.
On the track, Riley Thornton took third in the 1,600 meters (4:36.49). “We have been fortunate to continue to see improvement each week throughout this season but these boys have put in the work and it shows,” Tift said. “As we head into region, sectionals and state it will be fun to watch these young mencompete at a high level and continue to grow as a team.”
