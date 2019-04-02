SPRING SPORTS ROUND-UP: Tennis

TENNIS
March 26
•JEFFERSON (GIRLS) 5, ELBERT CO. 0: The Jefferson girls won their final home match of the year with a sweep of a non-region opponent, though two matches were won via tiebreakers. Sydney Tyler pulled out a win at No. 3 singles, winning the tiebreaker 10-8, after splitting the first two sets 6-3, 6-7. At No. 1 doubles Gracie Beem and Gwenyth Miller split the first two sets 5-7, 6-1 before winning a tiebreaker 11-9. Jefferson won convincingly at the other positions. Ginevra Gradassi won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles; Sarah Moore won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles and Sarah Middleton and Kaityn House won 6-1, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles.
March 27
•JEFFERSON (GIRLS) 5, MONROE AREA. 0: The Jefferson girls finished off a 15-2 regular season and 6-0 run through region play with a road victory over Monroe Area last Wednesday. Ginevra Gradassi won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles; Sarah Moore won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles; Sydney Tyler won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3 singles; Gracie Beem and Gwenyth Miller won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles and Sarah Middleton and Kaitlyn House won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles.
