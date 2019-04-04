Baseball: Lockridge throws second straight shutout as Bulldoggs top Lanier

Winder-Barrow senior southpaw Austin Lockridge threw his second consecutive complete-game shutout Wednesday as the top-ranked Bulldoggs picked up a 5-0 road victory at Lanier in the second of a three-game GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA series.
Lockridge needed just 86 pitches to zip through seven innings. He scattered four hits and allowed a couple of walks, striking out eight. Zack Smith and Hunter Marsh supplied the power as both homered to give Lockridge all the run support he would need.
The Bulldoggs (17-3, 8-0 region) got on the board in the second inning on back-to-back one-out doubles by Sam Darling and Lance Sikes. Marsh extended the lead to 3-0 in the fifth on a two-run homer by Marsh, and Smith made it 5-0 with a two-run shot of his own in the sixth.
The Longhorns (8-13, 3-5) got a leadoff single in the bottom of the seventh, but after a strikeout, Lockridge picked the runner off first and then got another strikeout to end the game.
The series wraps up Thursday at Winder-Barrow. First pitch is set for 5:55 p.m. The game was originally scheduled for Friday but was moved up a day to get ahead of forecasted rain for Friday.
