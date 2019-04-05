Reba Virginia Whitehead Moon (04-02-19)

Reba Virginia Whitehead Moon, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the age of 96.
A lifelong resident of Madison County, she was the daughter of the late William Ernest Whitehead and Susie Vaughn Whitehead. Mrs. Moon retired from the United States Postal Service and she was the first female rural mail carrier in Georgia. She was a longtime member of Colbert First Baptist Church and helped to create the first Good News Club at Colbert Elementary School. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, WWII Veteran LM Moon and her siblings, Ralph Whitehead, Reece Whitehead, Roberta Burroughs and Rosie Lue Whitehead.
Survivors include her children, Dennis Moon (Brenda), Mitch Moon, and Tammy Strickland (Keith); grandchildren, Tara Thomas (Kip), Russ Moon (Mandy), Tasha Nicholson(Olen), Brad Moon(Sandi), Ben Strickland (Sarah), and Breanna Strickland; great-grandchildren, Cade & Blake Thomas, Maggie, Riley, and Beau Moon, Brady and Cheyenne Nicholson, Matti and Lainey Moon, and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be Friday, April 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Colbert First Baptist Church with the Rev. Brad Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in the Colbert City Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Russ Moon, Brad Moon, Ben Strickland, Brady Nicholson, Cade Thomas and Henry Bautista. Ladies of the Fidelis Sunday School Class will serve as honorary pallbearers. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 p.m. until service time.
Reba, (Mom), was known to be dedicated, loyal, and hardworking. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all. The family will be at her residence. Any family and friends are welcome.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, GA is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
