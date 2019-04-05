James “Mickey” Alvin Chambers (03-13-19)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Friday, April 5. 2019
James “Mickey” Alvin Chambers, 77, of Comer, passed away March 13, 2019. He was the son of the late, Ralph and Ardell Chambers. Mr. Chambers was also preceded in death by siblings, Daisy Chambers Bailey and L.C. Chambers. He was a member of Macedonia Holiness Church where he was a deacon and Sunday school superintendent; also, was retired from Acree Oil Company.

Pallbearers are Kevin Dean, Kyle Dean, Eddie Hilburn, Justin Wilson, Terry Cowart and Tommy Cowart.

Funeral services are Saturday March 16, 2019, 11 a.m. at Macedonia Holiness Church with Pastor Kendall Callaway and the Rev. Jack Ross officiating. Mr. Chambers will lie in state at the church from 10-11 a.m.The visitation will be Friday, March 15, 2019, at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. The interment will be in Meadow cemetery.

Survivors include: Wife, Hazel Garrett Chambers; daughters, Teresa (Jeff) Hilburn and Tracy (Darrell) Dean; sister, Patricia Chambers Scarboro; grandchildren, Kevin (Lauren) Dean, Kyle (Mallory) Dean, Eddie (Olivia) Hilburn, Stephanie (Justin) Wilson and Derek “Bucky” Dean; great grandchildren, Weston Wilson, Nora Hilburn and Hudson Dean; several nieces and great nieces; special friend and caregiver, Debra Garner.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.