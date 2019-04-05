Harold Marshall McCannon (04-03-19)

Harold Marshall McCannon, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the age of 86.
Born in Oglethorpe County, he was a son of the late Onnie Marshall McCannon and MayBelle Porterfield McCannon. Mr. McCannon was a Veteran of the United States Air Force and a member of Hull Baptist Church. He retired from Westinghouse (ABB) and enjoyed woodworking and working on his farm. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Warren Mell McCannon.
Survivors include his wife, Catherine Graham McCannon; three children, Marsha Simmons (Donald), Susan Holcomb (Mike) and Sylvia Tyner (Todd); two siblings, Iris Gunnells and Rufus McCannon; six grandchildren, Nathan Simmons (Robin), Katie Crane (Jason), Kristen Sexton, Albany Sexton, T.J. Tyner (Kelsey) and Karlee Tyner and seven great-grandchildren, Levi Simmons, Lily Crane, Mich Crane, Addison McGovern, Marshall McGovern, Chambree Tyner and Austin Tyner.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, April 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville with Rev. Randy Crowe officiating. Interment will follow in the Carlton City Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Nathan Simmons, T.J. Tyner, Levi Simmons, Jason Crane, Allen McCannon and Michael Epps. The family will receive friends Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, GA is in charge of arrangements.
