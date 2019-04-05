Bridges: Golf’s grandest event returns next week

The golf world, as well as the sports world overall, will look to Augusta National next week as another chapter known as The Masters will be written.
Long known as the icon of the golf calendar each year, The Masters is the crown jewel of the professional tour. While arguments can certainly be made for the U.S. Open and the British Open, there’s really something unique about The Masters.
As magnificent as this event is to watch on television (magnified now with high-definition television and other advances), one cannot really appreciate it unless you witness it in person.
Growing up, I remember reading about the event through the words of sports writing icon Furman Bisher, who painted a description similar to a masterful painter working on canvas. Each spring I looked forward to reading the reports Bisher would file daily from Augusta as he would interview the biggest names in the sport.
At the time, I was trying to become a golfer myself, and while I would eventually become adequate at the game I never really came close to becoming that competitive. Still my father encouraged my attempt to play, and we spent many days at the local course where I grew up.
As part of his encouragement of my golf undertaking, my father took me to a practice round of The Masters in 1985. Even after watching it on television for years I was unprepared for the stunning beauty of what I was to see that day.
The trees, the flowers, the fairways and the course itself made for a breathtaking view. Everything was perfect. Literally a blade of grass didn’t seem out of place. You almost felt guilty for walking around on the sacred grounds that were The Masters.
It was a day, more than three decades later, that I have never forgotten. I still recognize places that I stood at when I watch the tournament each year. The large scoreboards, the buildings and even the routes fans walk to follow their favorite golfers are still familiar.
During the practice rounds, things are a little more relaxed. It was possible to even walk up to the golfers and obtain autographs. While I was a little nervous the first time I asked, when I received one without objection then asking the next several times became easier. Every golfer I asked that day provided his signature on a piece of paper I still have to this day.
As we made the trek back home from Augusta that day, I knew I had been able to witness something special. It was similar to a World Series or a Super Bowl or an NBA finals or college basketball Final Four.
As the 2019 edition of The Masters arrives, there will be plenty of story lines once again this spring. Hopefully the weather will cooperate. I know the course will be in full beauty as I watch it from the comfort of my recliner on my high-definition TV screen.
As usual, the talk by many will be whether Tiger Woods will be a factor, even for a little while. Tiger is clearly a shadow of his former self but he remains the most recognizable name in golf.
Regardless of who emerges as the winner, it will be another grand event. The $11 million purse dictates nothing less.
The only down side for me is that Furman Bisher isn’t with us any more to write about it.
The Old Ball Coach
As a long-time admirer of Steve Spurrier and his offensive mind on the gridiron, it has been fun to see him back in the game with the Orlando Apollos of the AAF.
Spurrier’s team is now 7-1 and has certainly been the league’s best team since week one. It’s doubtful we will ever see him back in the college game (mainly due to his age), but it’s clear he is enjoying himself dialing up plays.
It remains to be seen if the new league will return for 2020. Some reports indicate the AAF is in current financial trouble. That’s why I am taking every chance to watch one of the coaching greats in action as much as I can for as long as I can.
Final Four
We now have Virginia, Auburn, Texas Tech and Michigan State as the last men’s basketball teams standing. I doubt many had all four of these still playing at this point in the tournament.
However, that is what makes March Madness so special and so fun to watch. It never fails to disappoint.
—
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former sports editor for the Barrow News-Journal. He is a two-time winner of the Furman Bisher Sweepstakes Award for excellence in sports journalism. You can send comments about this column to pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
Bridges: Golf’s grandest event returns next week
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry