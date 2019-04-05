Madison Co. rabies clinics to be held April 13

Madison County 4-H in cooperation with local veterinarians will hold a series of rabies vaccine clinics April 13 at 14 different locations.
Discount cost for the rabies vaccine at these clinics only: $10 for a one-year vaccine or $15 for a three-year vaccine.
To receive a three-year vaccine, the animal must be current on a one-year vaccine and over one year old.
“Please bring proof of current vaccine in order to receive a three-year vaccine,” organizers said. “Let's protect the health of our dogs and cats, our families, and our neighbors by vaccinating or by keeping your precious pets vaccine up to date against this preventable disease. It’s the law.”
Other vaccines may be available for your pets by our local veterinarians: canine distemper, feline distemper, leukemia, heart worm, tick and flea preventative, parvo. You will need to ask at the location you visit what is available.
Animals must be kept under control while at the clinic sights.
“Please keep all animals in vehicles. 4-H volunteers and vets will come to you,” organizers said. “Please tell the assistant if your pet may need to be muzzled before the veterinarian comes to you.
Upon arrival at the clinic site, 4-H and veterinarians will greet you at your vehicle to complete the necessary paperwork and collect the payment prior to receiving the vaccines or treatments. Paperwork includes owner’s name, address, phone number, animal name, species, predominant breed of animal, male or female, age, weight, and color.
“Be prepared to speed the process along since all information is required to be lawful for you and your precious pet,” organizers said. “Please do not block bay doors at fire departments or businesses, Thank you in advance! Look for the signs that have been placed to know exact site.”
Team 1
•Madison Animal Hospital, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
•Sanford Community Center, 9:45 to 10:30 a.m.
•Midway Grocery & Farm Supply, 10:45 to 11:45 a.m.
•Ila Elementary Parking Lot Across Street, 12 to 12:30 p.m.
•Country Superette, 1 to 1:45 p.m.
•Golden Farms and Gas, 2 to 2:15 p.m.
•Harrison Fire Department, 2:30 to 2:45 p.m.
Team 2
•Comer Fire Department, 8:30 to 9:15 a.m.
•Vacant Lot beside 1st Madison Bank (Hwy 72), 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.
•Diamond Hill Ball Park-Pavilion, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.
•Hull Fire Department (across railroad tracks at light), 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
•MCMS Front Parking Lot, 1 to 1:30 p.m.
•Collins Fire Department, 1:45 to 2:15 p.m.
•Carlton Water Fountain Area, 2:30 to 3 p.m.
