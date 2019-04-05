BOC hears about mental health initiative

County commissioners heard a personal account Monday of one parent’s mental health nightmare with her child and her ongoing quest to improve mental-health treatment for Georgians.
Irene Cheyne from Fayette County said her son, Logan, was 12 years old in 2001 when he became mentally ill.
“Before that he had been a healthy, happy, funny, typical 12 year old,” said Cheyne. “And all of the sudden, he had a first episode. He decompensated and went downhill very rapidly and went from a typical 12 year old to a terrified individual who believed he was a criminal. He believed falsely that he was a serial arsonist. He also believed he had spread AIDS throughout the community. And probably the most serious thing, he took sole responsibility for the 9/11 tragedy.”
Cheyne said she and her husband were fortunate enough to have finances to get their son help, but not everyone has such an opportunity for counseling and medicine.
“We get our typical 12 year old back,” she said. “It took awhile, but he has made full recovery. He graduated from high school on schedule. He graduated from college. He’s 30 now. He’s married and is going to start a family. He’s a typical 30 year old. And why I bring that up is early intervention saved my son’s life. And I said at that time, it’s not fair that only people who can afford to intervene, who can afford early intervention, get that opportunity to get their children back.”
Cheyne said that after retiring she dedicated her life to helping people with mental illness get the services they need.
She is now the survey director for regional advisory councils of the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD). Cheyne said the agency is trying to get surveys into as many citizens’ hands as possible in Georgia to determine mental health needs in each county. She asked the BOC to publicize the “Identifying Independence and Recovery Needs in Georgia” survey however it can during April. So, far only three Madison County residents have responded. At least 25 responses are needed for the state to provide a summary of county needs.
Those interested in filling out the survey can visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/GeorgiaNeeds
“We are the link between DBHDB and communities, and we tell DBHDB what is and isn’t working in our counties, and this survey is going to help us out on that,” said Cheyne.
In other matters Monday, the board approved a proclamation recognizing April as “National Donate Life Month.” Over 5,000 Georgians are waiting for transplants. Cheyne said she donated a kidney to a stranger and found it to be a rewarding experience and that her body has functioned fine with one kidney. For more about organ donation, visit www.donatelifegeorgia.org.
In a separate matter, county commissioners agreed to send a request by Tom Munro to rezone 10 acres of a 13.77-acre property from B to R-2 for future duplexes back to the planning commission. Planning commission members had been looking at 2007 versions of the land use map instead of 2017 versions during the zoning board’s review of the request. An audience member asked the BOC to make signs for the rezoning proposal more visible to area residents.
The board approved a request by Terry and Genell Powers to rezone their 8.28-acre property from A-2 to R-R to give two acres to their daughter for a home site on Colbert-Danielsville Road. The commissioners agreed to rezone 3.95 acres for Roger and Starla Fleeman on Human Road from A-2 to R-1. The Fleemans will give their daughter 1.5 acres for a home site. The board approved the rezoning of two properties for Wesley Anglin on Paoli Road, one for 1.13-acres from R-R to A-2 and the other a 13.67-acre property from A-2 to R-R. These moves were made to combine the land with adjoining properties.
