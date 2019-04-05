Colbert man sentenced to jail for identity theft, other charges

A Colbert man was given jail time for identity fraud and other crimes in Madison County Superior Court recently.
Shannon Todd Smith, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Lauren A. Watson to serve 10 years on an identity fraud charge, with the first two to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation. In another case, he was also sentenced by Watson to serve five years, with the first two in confinement and the remainder on probation on charges of driving with suspended license, operating a vehicle without insurance and failure to maintain lane. Charges of too fast for conditions, open container, dangerous drugs (sale, distribution, possession) and drugs not in original container, were dismissed.
Other recent action in superior court included:
•Harley James Heaton, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve two years of confinement on charges of theft by taking and battery.
•Steven Austin Samples, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 15 years, with the first 34 months in confinement, and to pay a $1,000 fine on charges of first degree burglary. A charge of theft by taking was dismissed.
•Tina Mae Patton, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve two years of probation on two charges of battery family violence.
•Rakeem Davion Robinson, no address listed, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve four years of probation on two counts of criminal damage to property in the second degree.
•Jesse Ernest Harding, of Arnoldsville, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 10 years, with the first three years to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and theft by receiving stolen property.
•Jennifer Jean West, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 30 days of confinement on a charge of giving false information to a police officer.
•Andrew Melvin Dove, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve six years, suspended, upon completion of a drug program and aftercare, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance. Charges of possession of drug-related objects and drugs not in their original container were dismissed.
•Tony Randall Croy, of Commerce, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve three years, with the first 75 days to be served in confinement and to pay a $1,000 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
•Tina Mae Patton, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 12 months of probation on a charge of theft by taking.
•Melissa Lashan Butulan, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve four years of probation and pay $2,000 in fines on four counts of financial transaction card fraud.
•Licharles Dmeune Roebuck, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve two year of probation and pay $800 in fines on charges of reckless driving (reduced from DUI), open container and speeding. A charge of suspended license was dismissed.
•Joshua Daniel Cochran, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve two years of probation on charges of simple assault family violence and criminal trespass.
•Angela Michelle Myers, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve 12 months on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
•Dustin T. Anderson, of Colbert was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve two years of probation and pay $200 in fines on charges of criminal trespass (reduced from burglary) and theft by taking.
•Roger Dale Strickland, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 15 years, with the first three to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation, and to pay a $5,000 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Charges of possession of marijuana less than ounce, possession of drug-related objects and speeding were dismissed.
•Casey Dawn Childers, of Bowman, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve three years of probation on two counts of financial transaction card theft.
•Cynthia Dawn Edwards, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve 15 years, with the first six months to be served in the Madison County Jail and to pay $3,250 in fines on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, tampering with evidence and driving on a suspended license.
•Kayla Nicole Dotson, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve two years of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
•Desiree Nichole Hall, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve three years of probation and pay $400 in fines on charges of possession of clonazepam, possession of drug-related objects and possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
Colbert man sentenced to jail for identity theft, other charges
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry