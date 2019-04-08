Carolyn Pinson, 83, of Statham, passed away Tuesday, April 02, 2019.
She was of the Christian faith. Carolyn loved her family and was a homemaker to them for many years. She loved to travel especially on Delta jets where her family worked for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Hoyt and Jessie Montine Steed Clack; her husband, Charles Joseph Pinson; her daughter, Pamela Elaine Keller and a sister, Mary Clack. Carolyn is survived by a grandson, Dustin Keller (Amber) of Athens and a brother, Bud Clack (Shirley) of Winder.
Funeral service: Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home, Winder. Interment to follow in Redstone Methodist Church Cemetery, Arcade.
Family to receive friends: two hours prior to the service on April 4, 2019, at the funeral home.
Carolyn Pinson (04-02-19)
