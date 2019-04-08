Amber Nicole McBride, 21, of Winder passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Amber loved animals and had been a veterinarian’s assistant and kennel manager at Hog Mountain Animal Hospital and volunteered at animal hospitals and pet rescue centers. Through the years Amber was a gymnast, dancer, jokester, a friend to many and mother to her three fur babies.
She is survived by her parents, Joey McBride (Courtney) of Bethlehem and Michelle McBride of Winder; her grandparents, Judith McBride of Bowling Green, KY, Eloise Flanigan (Charles) of Winder and Tommy Rooks of Arcade; five sisters, Marissa Day (Josh) of Bethlehem, Lacey McBride, Peoria, Ill., Rylie McBride of Bethlehem, Alexis Chenoweth of Athens and Starr Chenoweth of Bethlehem.
Funeral service: Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
Visitation: April 6, 2019, from 1-4 p.m. at the funeral home before the service.
Donations may be made in Amber’s memory to Pup and Cat Co at www.pupandcatco.com.
Amber Nicole McBride (04-02-19)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry